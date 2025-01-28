Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.45, but opened at $13.45. Rigetti Computing shares last traded at $13.07, with a volume of 29,354,584 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RGTI shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Rigetti Computing from $4.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -32.99 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.86.

In other news, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,188,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,456. This represents a 9.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners X. L. sold 1,286,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $1,954,893.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,582,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764,971.36. This represents a 6.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,955,125 shares of company stock worth $5,489,354. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGTI. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rigetti Computing by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,715,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 309,831 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Rigetti Computing by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 144,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rigetti Computing by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 617,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

