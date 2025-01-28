RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Director Michael E. Angelina Buys 2,200 Shares

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) Director Michael E. Angelina bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.62 per share, with a total value of $159,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,586.68. This trade represents a 10.32 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

RLI Price Performance

RLI stock opened at $72.52 on Tuesday. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $67.04 and a 1-year high of $91.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.47.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.64). RLI had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 19.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLI

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $2.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. RLI’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in RLI by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,393,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $680,866,000 after buying an additional 58,167 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RLI by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,817,000 after acquiring an additional 50,654 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 813,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC increased its position in RLI by 0.4% in the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 759,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maren Capital LLC raised its stake in RLI by 4.3% during the third quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 674,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,570,000 after purchasing an additional 27,940 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on RLI from $100.50 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded RLI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on RLI in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of RLI from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RLI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RLI

RLI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.