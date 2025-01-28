Royal Bank of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Stock Price

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 830 ($10.33) to GBX 770 ($9.58) in a research note issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Jubilee Metals Group Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of JLP traded down GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4.15 ($0.05). 6,418,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,143,688. The firm has a market cap of £124.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.00 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06. Jubilee Metals Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3.26 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 8.90 ($0.11).

Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile

Jubilee Metals Group Plc (JLP) is an international and diversified metals producer listed on AIM and Alt-X. The company is focused on the treatment of both surface tailings materials and primary mineral ore generated from 3rd party mining operations. Led by an experienced team with the ability to design, build and execute environmentally conscious metals recovery solutions, Jubilee has a well-developed strategy to widen geographic and metals exposure driven by rising environmental obligations.

Jubilee Metals has an established multi project portfolio providing exposure to a broad commodity basket including Platinum Group Metals (‘PGMs’), chrome, copper, lead, zinc, vanadium and cobalt.

