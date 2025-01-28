Royal Bank of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Stock Price

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 830 ($10.33) to GBX 770 ($9.58) in a research note issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Jubilee Metals Group Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of JLP traded down GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4.15 ($0.05). 6,418,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,143,688. The firm has a market cap of £124.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.00 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06. Jubilee Metals Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3.26 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 8.90 ($0.11).
Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile
Jubilee Metals has an established multi project portfolio providing exposure to a broad commodity basket including Platinum Group Metals (‘PGMs’), chrome, copper, lead, zinc, vanadium and cobalt.
