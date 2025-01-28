Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.430-2.530 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 14.350-14.650 EPS.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance
Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $237.20 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $113.10 and a twelve month high of $258.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.00. The company has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.59.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.31.
View Our Latest Analysis on RCL
Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises
In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.62, for a total value of $53,732,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,556,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,253,633.20. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $1,401,812.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,593.64. This trade represents a 40.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 404,332 shares of company stock valued at $94,299,521. 7.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
