Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.430-2.530 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 14.350-14.650 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $237.20 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $113.10 and a twelve month high of $258.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.00. The company has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.59.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on RCL

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.62, for a total value of $53,732,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,556,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,253,633.20. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $1,401,812.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,593.64. This trade represents a 40.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 404,332 shares of company stock valued at $94,299,521. 7.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.