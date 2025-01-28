RS Group (LON:RS1) Raised to “Buy” at Shore Capital

RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RS1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RS Group from GBX 770 ($9.58) to GBX 780 ($9.71) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 840 ($10.45) price target on shares of RS Group in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 840 ($10.45).

Shares of LON RS1 traded down GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 663.50 ($8.26). 3,662,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,437,393. The firm has a market cap of £3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1,701.28, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 690.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 739.79. RS Group has a 12 month low of GBX 617 ($7.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 850 ($10.58).

RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported GBX 18.70 ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. RS Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.23%.

RS Group plc is a global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, enabling them to operate efficiently and sustainably.

We operate in 36 markets, stock over 800,000 technical and specialist products and list an additional five million relevant for our industrial customers, sourced from over 2,500 suppliers.

