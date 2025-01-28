RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. reduced its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in RTX were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,635,000 after buying an additional 17,559 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 122,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after acquiring an additional 68,969 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 122,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on RTX shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their target price on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on RTX from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.27.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $124.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $88.90 and a 1-year high of $128.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

