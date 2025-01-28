S. R. Schill & Associates Sells 4,434 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

S. R. Schill & Associates reduced its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,434 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYG. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 36,612 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 303,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,469.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 103,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $43.23 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $43.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average of $42.90.

About iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.