S. R. Schill & Associates Sells 4,434 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

S. R. Schill & Associates reduced its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,434 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYG. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 36,612 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 303,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,469.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 103,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $43.23 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $43.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average of $42.90.
About iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
