S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Trading Up 21.1% – What’s Next?

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 21.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 40.53 ($0.50). 26,393,082 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 885% from the average session volume of 2,680,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.48 ($0.42).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 34.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of £243.75 million, a PE ratio of 4,014.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

