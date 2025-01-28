Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Down 97.1% in January

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sampo Oyj Price Performance

SAXPY traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.88. The stock had a trading volume of 126,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,239. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Sampo Oyj has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $23.61. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sampo Oyj will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.