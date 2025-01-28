Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Position Reduced by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $417,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,351,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 72,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 28,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 110,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.73 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.53.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

