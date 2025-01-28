Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 324,108.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,819,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,583,658,000 after buying an additional 1,563,337,456 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,128,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,061 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 310.6% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 4,028,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,202 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 284.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,187,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 283.0% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,821,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,657 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.54. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

