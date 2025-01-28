Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 200.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,018 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 206.0% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 12,023 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,049,000. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,724,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,197,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $28.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

