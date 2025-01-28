Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Boosted by Fortress Wealth Management Inc.

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 277,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after buying an additional 185,280 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 215.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 317,687 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 349,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 228,312 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 272.6% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 112,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 82,321 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Stewardship LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,868 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $24.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.72.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

