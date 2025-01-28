SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) Short Interest Up 411.9% in January

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 795,500 shares, a growth of 411.9% from the December 31st total of 155,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SciSparc stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.59% of SciSparc at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPRC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.52. 205,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,874,174. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37. SciSparc has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $6.78.

SciSparc Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid therapies. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and status epilepticus; and CannAmide, an anti-inflammatory and chronic pain solution.

