Seaport Res Ptn Has Bearish Outlook for MGM FY2024 Earnings

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report issued on Sunday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst V. Umansky now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.67. The consensus estimate for MGM Resorts International’s current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.15 EPS.
MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.
Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.07 and a 200 day moving average of $37.62.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 34,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth about $873,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $1,865,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,687,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,991,070.46. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.
