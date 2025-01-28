SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Short Interest Down 87.9% in January

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 87.9% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SEEK Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of SKLTY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.61. The company had a trading volume of 20,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,960. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.83. SEEK has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $36.87.
About SEEK
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SEEK
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Survey Reveals: Top 150 Best Coffee Shops for Remote Workers and Business Deals [2025]
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for SEEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.