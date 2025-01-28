SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Short Interest Down 87.9% in January

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 87.9% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SEEK Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SKLTY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.61. The company had a trading volume of 20,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,960. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.83. SEEK has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $36.87.

About SEEK

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

