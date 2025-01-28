Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGIGet Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to post earnings of $1.99 per share and revenue of $1,272,777.00 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $95.48 on Tuesday. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $109.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SIGI shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Selective Insurance Group

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Read More

Earnings History for Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

