Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to post earnings of $1.99 per share and revenue of $1,272,777.00 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $95.48 on Tuesday. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $109.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.06.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SIGI shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.57.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.