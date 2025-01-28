Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SFOSF) Short Interest Down 66.1% in January

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SFOSFGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the December 31st total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.0 days.

Shares of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) stock remained flat at $1.70 on Tuesday. Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in Mainland China and internationally. It operates in five segments: Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Medical Devices and Medical Diagnosis, Healthcare Service, Pharmaceutical Distribution and Retail, Other Business segments.

