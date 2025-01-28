Shore Bancshares (SHBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $43,450.00 billion for the quarter.

Shore Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHBI opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $527.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.78. Shore Bancshares has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $17.61.

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Konrad Wayson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $50,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,266 shares in the company, valued at $902,326.04. The trade was a 5.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Featured Stories

