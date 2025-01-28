Short Interest in Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Expands By 1,000.0%

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BNDSY remained flat at $3.85 during trading hours on Tuesday. Banco de Sabadell has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94.
Banco de Sabadell Company Profile
