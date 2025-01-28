Short Interest in Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Expands By 1,000.0%

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BNDSY remained flat at $3.85 during trading hours on Tuesday. Banco de Sabadell has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94.

Banco de Sabadell Company Profile

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

