Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Increases By 298.4%

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, an increase of 298.4% from the December 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MHN stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $10.39. 75,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,329. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.74. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 25,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 4,029.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 37,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 36,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

