Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Increases By 298.4%

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, an increase of 298.4% from the December 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of MHN stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $10.39. 75,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,329. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.74. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $11.20.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
