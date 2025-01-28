Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Drops By 90.0%

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the December 31st total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Price Performance

Shares of MYD traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.65. 64,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,718. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $11.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.09.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

