Short Interest in CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG) Grows By 477.8%

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,900 shares, a growth of 477.8% from the December 31st total of 65,400 shares. Approximately 16.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 714,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CCSC Technology International Trading Down 2.3 %

CCTG stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.67. The stock had a trading volume of 33,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,227. CCSC Technology International has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72.

CCSC Technology International Company Profile

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells interconnect products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It offers original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacture interconnect products, including connectors, cables, and wire harnesses used for a range of applications in various industries, such as industrial, automotive, robotics, medical equipment, computer, network and telecommunication, and consumer products.

