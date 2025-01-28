Short Interest in CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG) Grows By 477.8%

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,900 shares, a growth of 477.8% from the December 31st total of 65,400 shares. Approximately 16.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 714,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
CCSC Technology International Trading Down 2.3 %
CCTG stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.67. The stock had a trading volume of 33,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,227. CCSC Technology International has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72.
CCSC Technology International Company Profile
