Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Declines By 78.6%

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the December 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

SLVO stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,295. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $68.64 and a 12 month high of $86.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.76.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7359 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.

About Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

