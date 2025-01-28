Short Interest in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Increases By 4,133.3%

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 4,133.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 564,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Dassault Systèmes Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DASTY traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.05. 246,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,472. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average is $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Dassault Systèmes has a 52 week low of $32.85 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.90.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

