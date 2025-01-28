Short Interest in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Drops By 93.1%

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the December 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EuroDry stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.94% of EuroDry worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

EDRY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.78. EuroDry has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.23.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company fleet consisted of 13 drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Kamsarmax, five Ultramax drybulk carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a total cargo carrying capacity of 918,502 dwt.

