Short Interest in First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Increases By 900.0%

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Pacific Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of First Pacific stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.70. 9,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68. First Pacific has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $3.19.
About First Pacific
