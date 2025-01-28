Short Interest in First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Increases By 900.0%

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Pacific Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of First Pacific stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.70. 9,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68. First Pacific has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $3.19.

About First Pacific

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and cellular networks.

