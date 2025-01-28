Short Interest in Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Expands By 321.6%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 321.6% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Macquarie upgraded Geely Automobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Geely Automobile alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Price Performance

About Geely Automobile

OTCMKTS GELYY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.94. 7,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,176. Geely Automobile has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.51.

(Get Free Report)

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of passenger vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.