Short Interest in Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Declines By 97.5%

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the December 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOSSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hugo Boss to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

BOSSY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.57. The stock had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Analysts predict that Hugo Boss will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children’s fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

