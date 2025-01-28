Short Interest in Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Declines By 97.5%

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the December 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BOSSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hugo Boss to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Hugo Boss
Hugo Boss Stock Performance
Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Analysts predict that Hugo Boss will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Hugo Boss
Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children’s fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hugo Boss
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Consumer Stocks Call Option Traders Are Betting Big On
Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.