Short Interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Grows By 334.0%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, an increase of 334.0% from the December 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBANP traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.24. 39,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,998. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.00.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2813 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

