Short Interest in Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Decreases By 92.1%

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the December 31st total of 114,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,880,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Infrax Systems Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IFXY traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. 9,516,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,189. Infrax Systems has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

Infrax Systems Company Profile

Infrax Systems, Inc provides a series of interrelated operational management, communications, and electric power grid security related products and services that enable a unified solution for communications and applications management of the smart electric power grid. The company offers Secure Intelligent Energy Platform that offers utilities the ability to communicate with devices connected to the power grid.

