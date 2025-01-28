Short Interest in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Decreases By 89.4%

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 89.4% from the December 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IEUS stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.52. 1,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,378. The stock has a market cap of $86.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.89. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $61.44.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.5488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

About iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF ( NASDAQ:IEUS Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.34% of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

