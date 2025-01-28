Short Interest in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Decreases By 89.4%

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 89.4% from the December 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of IEUS stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.52. 1,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,378. The stock has a market cap of $86.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.89. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $61.44.
iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.5488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF
About iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF
The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
