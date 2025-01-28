Short Interest in Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Declines By 68.0%

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 68.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Li Ning Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LNNGY traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.19. 16,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,604. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.31. Li Ning has a twelve month low of $39.26 and a twelve month high of $79.28.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.

