Short Interest in NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSPW) Increases By 1,188.9%

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 1,188.9% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NLS Pharmaceutics stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 69,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,611. NLS Pharmaceutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

