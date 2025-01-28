Short Interest in NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSPW) Increases By 1,188.9%

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 1,188.9% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NLS Pharmaceutics Price Performance
NLS Pharmaceutics stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 69,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,611. NLS Pharmaceutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.
NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile
