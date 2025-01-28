Short Interest in Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Drops By 70.2%

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 70.2% from the December 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,898,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Solar Integrated Roofing Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SIRC traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,628,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,342,762. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.26. Solar Integrated Roofing has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.06.

About Solar Integrated Roofing

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. provides integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation services for commercial and residential properties in the United States. It offers battery backup, electric vehicle charging, roofing, and related HVAC/electrical contracting works; and sells solar panels.

