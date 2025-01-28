Short Interest in Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Expands By 2,063.6%

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 2,063.6% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sparta Commercial Services Stock Up 12.3 %

SRCO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 39,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of -0.74. Sparta Commercial Services has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28.

Get Sparta Commercial Services alerts:

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for vehicle dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, schools and entertainment venues, restaurants, grocery stores, and various other merchant types.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sparta Commercial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparta Commercial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.