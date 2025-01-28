Short Interest in STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Rises By 1,670.0%

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 1,670.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
TUGN traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.23. 2,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,385. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.62. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.91 million, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of -0.85.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.2447 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.
Institutional Trading of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF
About STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF
The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Consumer Stocks Call Option Traders Are Betting Big On
Receive News & Ratings for STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.