Short Interest in STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Rises By 1,670.0%

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 1,670.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

TUGN traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.23. 2,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,385. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.62. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.91 million, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of -0.85.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.2447 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.

Institutional Trading of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF

About STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF stock. Q3 Asset Management grew its holdings in STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF ( NASDAQ:TUGN Free Report ) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 526,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,300 shares during the quarter. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF comprises about 7.8% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Q3 Asset Management owned approximately 30.99% of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF worth $12,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

