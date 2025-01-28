Short Interest in Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Expands By 300.0%

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Valeo Price Performance
Shares of VLEEY stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $5.81. 73,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,840. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04. Valeo has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
