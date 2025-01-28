Short Interest in Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Expands By 300.0%

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Valeo Price Performance

Shares of VLEEY stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $5.81. 73,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,840. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04. Valeo has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

