Short Interest in Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Drops By 70.6%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the December 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,041,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wealth Minerals Trading Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS WMLLF traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. 132,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,568. Wealth Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The company has a market cap of $20.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06.

Get Wealth Minerals alerts:

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.