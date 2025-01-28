Short Interest in Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Decreases By 60.2%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 60.2% from the December 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zalando to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLNDY traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.24. 3,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.95. Zalando has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $18.67.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zalando will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

