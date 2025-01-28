Shweta Maniar Sells 3,519 Shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) Director Shweta Maniar sold 3,519 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $108,631.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $227,913.21. The trade was a 32.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shweta Maniar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, Shweta Maniar sold 3,782 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total value of $173,518.16.

NASDAQ RXST opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. RxSight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.29 and a twelve month high of $66.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.65.

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $35.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.15 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXST. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RxSight by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,398,000 after buying an additional 122,775 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RxSight by 21.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,845,000 after acquiring an additional 45,161 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of RxSight during the second quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of RxSight by 17.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 419,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of RxSight by 389.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 46,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RxSight from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of RxSight from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

