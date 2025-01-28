Sidoti Csr Forecasts Lower Earnings for Hooker Furnishings

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Hooker Furnishings in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Hooker Furnishings’ current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Hooker Furnishings’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hooker Furnishings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOFT opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $145.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average is $15.90. Hooker Furnishings has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $25.80.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). Hooker Furnishings had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 2.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOFT. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Baron Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hooker Furnishings in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 270.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 11,288 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 26.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 11,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hooker Furnishings news, Director Paulette Garafalo sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $42,561.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,389.30. This trade represents a 10.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is presently -101.10%.

About Hooker Furnishings

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

