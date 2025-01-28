Slow Capital Inc. Acquires 7,229 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the quarter. Samsara comprises 0.8% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Samsara were worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Samsara by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Samsara during the second quarter worth approximately $8,625,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Trading Up 2.4 %

Samsara stock opened at $49.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.43. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $57.51. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on IOT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Samsara from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Samsara from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

Insider Activity at Samsara

In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $461,161.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 396,784 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,647.20. This trade represents a 2.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 73,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $3,472,714.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,915.48. This trade represents a 84.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,570,445 shares of company stock worth $76,112,970. Company insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

