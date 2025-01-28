Slow Capital Inc. Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 60.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter worth $36,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLED has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.50.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $150.26 on Tuesday. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $143.25 and a 52-week high of $237.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.83.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $161.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 36.98%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Display

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte purchased 742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.89 per share, with a total value of $134,220.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 122,372 shares in the company, valued at $22,135,871.08. The trade was a 0.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Stories

