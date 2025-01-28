Slow Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth about $212,000.

Get iShares Global Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares Global Utilities ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Utilities ETF stock opened at $65.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.47 million, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.70.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.