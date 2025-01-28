Slow Capital Inc. Sells 1,003 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,636 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,033 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 18,793 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,625,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 833.3% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $443.88 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $377.85 and a fifty-two week high of $519.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $114.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRTX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $566.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.76.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

