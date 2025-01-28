Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sotera Health

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotera Health

Sotera Health Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 5.0% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Sotera Health by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHC opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $285.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.64 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Sotera Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.