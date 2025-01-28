Sound Stewardship LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Sound Stewardship LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $63.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.96. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.31 and a 1-year high of $65.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

