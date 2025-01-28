SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Shares Acquired by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 67.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Hofer & Associates. Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $99.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.27 and a 200-day moving average of $99.30. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $98.96 and a 52 week high of $99.60.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

