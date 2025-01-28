SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 67.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Hofer & Associates. Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $99.46 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $98.96 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.30.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

